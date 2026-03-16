SGT Sebastian Bunting poses with his award in front of the 55th Public Affairs Company Headquarters after being named the U.S. Army's 2025 Operator Maintainer of the Year, Fort Meade, Maryland, March 13, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2026 11:29
|Photo ID:
|9568417
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-A0917-8242
|Resolution:
|2856x2142
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SGT Sebastian Bunting Named U.S. Army's 2025 Operator-Maintainer of the Year, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.