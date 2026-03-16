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    SGT Sebastian Bunting Named U.S. Army's 2025 Operator-Maintainer of the Year

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    SGT Sebastian Bunting Named U.S. Army's 2025 Operator-Maintainer of the Year

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Signal Command

    SGT Sebastian Bunting poses with his award in front of the 55th Public Affairs Company Headquarters after being named the U.S. Army's 2025 Operator Maintainer of the Year, Fort Meade, Maryland, March 13, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.16.2026 11:29
    Photo ID: 9568417
    VIRIN: 260313-A-A0917-8242
    Resolution: 2856x2142
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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