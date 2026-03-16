55th Public Affairs NCO wins Army’s Inaugural Operator-Maintainer of the Year Award

Courtesy Photo | SGT Sebastian Bunting poses with his award in front of the 55th Public Affairs Company Headquarters after being named the U.S. Army's 2025 Operator Maintainer of the Year, Fort Meade, Maryland, March 13, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | SGT Sebastian Bunting poses with his award in front of the 55th Public Affairs Company...... read more read more

FORT MEADE, Md.- A noncommissioned officer with the 55th Public Affairs Company is the inaugural winner of the 2025 Operator-Maintainer of the Year, part of the Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communications Awards annual competition.

U.S. Army Sgt. Sebastian Bunting earned this notable designation, setting the standard of excellence for all future competitors in the new category.

The Maj. Gen. Keith L. Ware Communication Awards are given to recognize achievements in Army public affairs, in honor of a Medal of Honor recipient and former Army Chief of Information who was killed in action in Vietnam. The program recognizes individuals and units for excellence in telling the Army's story. This Year, for the first time, it includes a category specifically for equipment specialists who make that mission possible.

“Being the first person to win the Operator-Maintainer of the Year award is a tremendous honor,” Bunting said. “I never imagined in my career that I would be the first to achieve this and set a standard for future generations.”

As a visual information equipment operator-maintainer, Bunting is responsible for the serviceability and mission readiness of the Army’s high-end tactical media gear and equipment. In the 55th Public Affairs Company, he directly contributes to warfighter readiness by ensuring combat camera teams have gear they can rely on even in the most austere environments around the world.

A native of Wisconsin, Bunting said his path to the Army was inspired by his late grandfather, a county sheriff. While he initially planned to pursue military law enforcement, a rare opening as a maintainer—now designated as 46T—piqued his interest and set him on his current career path.

According to U.S Army Maj. Matthew Diaz, 55th Public Affairs Company Commander, Bunting is a technically superior Soldier whose leadership has had a tangible impact on the unit's success.

“[Sgt. Bunting’s] technical expertise is matched by his initiative. Through his deliberate mentoring of others and his personal example, 100 percent of the company’s 46Ts have earned their Technician Badges, significantly elevating unit-wide proficiency and credibility,” Diaz said.

Bunting’s victory is a powerful testament to the proficiency and dedication of Soldiers within the 55th Public Affairs Company, the U.S. Army’s only active-duty combat camera unit.

Bunting explained that his career field is incredibly diverse, making shared knowledge essential.

“Every 46T in the Army has a unique story to share,” Bunting said. “Some serve in S-6 offices; others are combat camera photographers, broadcast technicians or print specialists. No matter who you speak with, each of us brings a different perspective and lessons to pass on to the next generation of our MOS.”

Diaz noted that this award validates the command team's philosophy that while leaders are responsible for training solders to the standard, individuals must seize the opportunity to excel.

“We owe it to our Soldiers to properly equip and train them to do their jobs... we are responsible to get our Soldiers to the standard,” Diaz explained. “Soldiers must be willing to take that extra step to exceed the standard in their everyday jobs. Sgt. Bunting accepted that challenge and, as a result, excelled.”

As the first name etched into the history of this award, Bunting’s achievement serves as an inspiration and benchmark for excellence for operator-maintainers across the Army.