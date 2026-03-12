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    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach [Image 1 of 13]

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    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Teegan Karlinsey 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, flies toward a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during Talon Reach at an undisclosed location, March 11, 2026. The FARP sites provide critical fuel support that enables aviation forces to rapidly refuel and sustain flight operations across the Korean Peninsula, supporting an air movement of more than 1,100 miles and ensuring forces remain ready to fight tonight.

    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Teegan Karlinsey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 23:54
    Photo ID: 9567639
    VIRIN: 260311-A-NU475-1008
    Resolution: 3305x2199
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach [Image 13 of 13], by PFC Teegan Karlinsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach
    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade Conduct Refuel Operations During Talon Reach

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