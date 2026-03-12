Coast Guard Cutter William Hart returns home following 48-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania

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U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Burkert, a crew member assigned to the fast response cutter USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134), greets his wife, Brittany, and son, Hayes, on Coast Guard Base Honolulu March 15, 2026. For 48 days, the William Hart crew patrolled Oceania, exercised partnerships with Samoa and Cook Islands through bilateral maritime law enforcement agreements, and patrolled the U.S. maritime border and its approaches in American Samoa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)