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    Coast Guard Cutter William Hart returns home following 48-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania [Image 4 of 4]

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    Coast Guard Cutter William Hart returns home following 48-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki        

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Tyler Burkert, a crew member assigned to the fast response cutter USCGC William Hart (WPC 1134), greets his wife, Brittany, and son, Hayes, on Coast Guard Base Honolulu March 15, 2026. For 48 days, the William Hart crew patrolled Oceania, exercised partnerships with Samoa and Cook Islands through bilateral maritime law enforcement agreements, and patrolled the U.S. maritime border and its approaches in American Samoa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 18:35
    Photo ID: 9567479
    VIRIN: 260315-G-IA165-1093
    Resolution: 5886x4016
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Coast Guard Cutter William Hart returns home following 48-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania
    Coast Guard Cutter William Hart returns home following 48-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania
    Coast Guard Cutter William Hart returns home following 48-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania
    Coast Guard Cutter William Hart returns home following 48-day Operation Blue Pacific Patrol in Oceania

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