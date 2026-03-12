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    CORE26 | Marine Officer Walks in his Grandfather’s WWII Footsteps [Image 2 of 3]

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    CORE26 | Marine Officer Walks in his Grandfather’s WWII Footsteps

    KJELLER, NORWAY

    11.18.1943

    Courtesy Photo

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    German photo of the damage at Kjeller Airfield in Norway after the bombing ran by the 392nd Bomb Group, 8th Air Force. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.1943
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 08:06
    Photo ID: 9567241
    VIRIN: 431118-M-M0319-4683
    Resolution: 1020x619
    Size: 262.56 KB
    Location: KJELLER, NO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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