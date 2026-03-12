CORE26 | Marine Officer Walks in his Grandfather’s WWII Footsteps

German photo of the damage at Kjeller Airfield in Norway after the bombing ran by the 392nd Bomb Group, 8th Air Force. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.1943
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 08:06
|Photo ID:
|9567241
|VIRIN:
|431118-M-M0319-4683
|Resolution:
|1020x619
|Size:
|262.56 KB
|Location:
|KJELLER, NO
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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CORE26 | U.S. Marine Officer Walks in his Grandfather’s WWII Footsteps
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