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    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Operate a Stalker VXE30 Unmanned Aerial System [Image 4 of 5]

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    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Operate a Stalker VXE30 Unmanned Aerial System

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Rodney Frye 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, employ a Stalker VXE30 Unmanned Aerial System during a Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 5, 2026. 12th LCT Marines executed a company-level CALFEX, integrating organic and supporting fires, maneuver elements, and reconnaissance capabilities to conduct a coordinated assault on a designated objective. The range strengthened the unit’s ability to synchronize fires and movement in a dynamic training environment while enhancing combat effectiveness and overall readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rodney Frye)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    Date Posted: 03.15.2026 01:18
    Photo ID: 9567107
    VIRIN: 260305-M-AO948-1030
    Resolution: 5835x3282
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Operate a Stalker VXE30 Unmanned Aerial System [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Operate a Stalker VXE30 Unmanned Aerial System
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Operate a Stalker VXE30 Unmanned Aerial System
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Operate a Stalker VXE30 Unmanned Aerial System
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Operate a Stalker VXE30 Unmanned Aerial System
    U.S. Marines with 12th LCT Operate a Stalker VXE30 Unmanned Aerial System

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    CALFEX
    USMCNews
    12th MLR
    12th LCT
    12th Littoral Combat Team
    Marines

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