Freedom Shield 2026 Wet Gap Crossing

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2d Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, and ROK 7th Engineer Brigade, Republic of Korea Army connect two M30 Bridge Erecting Boats (BEB) during a wet gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Bridging across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK–U.S. Alliance. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.

(U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Yoonhyeok Choi 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)