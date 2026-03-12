Date Taken: 03.15.2026 Date Posted: 03.14.2026 21:22 Photo ID: 9566994 VIRIN: 260314-N-IQ389-1311 Resolution: 3427x2289 Size: 1.89 MB Location: HONESDALE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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This work, The US Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Honesdale Highschool [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.