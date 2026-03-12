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    CH-47 Chinook Sling Loads M30 Bridge Erecting Boat [Image 1 of 4]

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    CH-47 Chinook Sling Loads M30 Bridge Erecting Boat

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Yoon Hyeok Choi 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Chinook assigned to the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, unloads a M30 Bridge Erecting Boat (BEB) during a wet gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026.
    Bridging across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK–U.S. Alliance.
    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.
    (U.S. Army photo by KCpl. Yoonhyeok Choi 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 09:25
    Photo ID: 9566605
    VIRIN: 260313-A-WJ162-1880
    Resolution: 6426x4284
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CH-47 Chinook Sling Loads M30 Bridge Erecting Boat [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Yoon Hyeok Choi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CH-47 Chinook Sling Loads M30 Bridge Erecting Boat
    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing
    CH-47 Chinook sling loads M30 Bridge Erecting Boat
    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing

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