U.S. Army Stryker assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, crosses a fully constructed Improved Ribbon Bridge (IRB) as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Bridging across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK—US Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2026 08:43
|Photo ID:
|9566570
|VIRIN:
|260313-Z-EB770-1014
|Resolution:
|5367x3578
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Keith Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.