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    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing [Image 5 of 5]

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    Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Keith Allen 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Stryker assigned to 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, crosses a fully constructed Improved Ribbon Bridge (IRB) as part of Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Bridging across complex terrain demonstrates the interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces, showcasing the combined force’s ability to operate as one team to overcome battlefield obstacles and reinforce the strength of the ROK—US Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Keith Allen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 08:43
    Photo ID: 9566570
    VIRIN: 260313-Z-EB770-1014
    Resolution: 5367x3578
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Freedom Shield 26 Wet Gap Crossing [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Keith Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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