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    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield [Image 4 of 9]

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    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Geonwoo Park 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct sling load operations in support of the 11th Engineer Battalion during Freedom Shield at an undisclosed location, March 14, 2026. The training highlights Army aviation’s role in enabling rapid equipment movement and supporting large-scale engineering operations across the Korean Peninsula.

    Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary.

    (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. GeonWoo Park)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 04:31
    Photo ID: 9566542
    VIRIN: 260314-O-A1109-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield [Image 9 of 9], by Geonwoo Park, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield
    3-2 GSAB Conducts Sling Load Operations in Support of Engineers During Freedom Shield

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    FreedomShield26

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