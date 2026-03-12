4-2 AB Apaches Conduct Refuel and Strike Operations During Talon Reach

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, refuel AH-64 Apache helicopters at a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) during Talon Reach at an undisclosed location, March 12, 2026. Following reconnaissance conducted by unmanned aircraft systems, the Apaches launched to conduct attack aviation operations against simulated enemy targets, demonstrating the brigade’s ability to rapidly refuel, reposition, and employ combat power in support of combined operations across the Korean Peninsula.



Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)