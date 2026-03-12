AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier

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U.S. Army Sgt. Richard Oxererok, a CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew chief assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, surveys the surrounding terrain while conducting flight operations over Knik Glacier, Alaska, March 9, 2026. The AKARNG’s Chinook aviators consistently hone their skills to maintain operational readiness and are postured to support domestic operations that include homeland security and defense. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)