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    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier [Image 28 of 28]

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    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Richard Oxererok, a CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew chief assigned to Detachment 1, B Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, Alaska Army National Guard, surveys the surrounding terrain while conducting flight operations over Knik Glacier, Alaska, March 9, 2026. The AKARNG’s Chinook aviators consistently hone their skills to maintain operational readiness and are postured to support domestic operations that include homeland security and defense. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 22:53
    Photo ID: 9566497
    VIRIN: 260309-Z-HY271-1551
    Resolution: 6588x4392
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier [Image 28 of 28], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier
    AKARNG Chinook aviators fly over Knik Glacier

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    TAGS

    Army aviation
    CH-47F Chinook
    Knik Glacier
    Arctic
    Alaska
    207th Aviation Troop Command

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