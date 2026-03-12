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    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Multigun [Image 3 of 9]

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    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Multigun

    FORT MOORE, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Nina Cortez 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Nearly 200 U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the Multigun Match during the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 13, 2026. The annual, live-fire training event, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, tests soldiers marksmanship skills in 13 separate rifle, pistol and multigun matches that includes firing more than 500 rounds over the week. The competition, which is often referred to as ‘All Army’, is open to active-duty, Reserve, National Guard and the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets. The goal is to raise the standards of marksmanship and increase lethality across the entire force. ( U.S. Army photo by Spc. Nina Cortez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 19:20
    Photo ID: 9566358
    VIRIN: 260313-A-GG554-1139
    Resolution: 3385x5077
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Multigun [Image 9 of 9], by PFC Nina Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Multigun
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Multigun
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Multigun
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Multigun
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Multigun
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Multigun
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Multigun
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Multigun
    The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Multigun

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