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U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph Ster, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, practices restraining a simulated subject using nonlethal force during Individual Law Enforcement Certification (ILEC) training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The training reinforces proper control techniques and prepares military police to respond effectively to combative subjects. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)