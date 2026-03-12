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    ILEC Training [Image 14 of 25]

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    ILEC Training

    GERMANY

    02.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Pfc. Joseph Ster, a military police officer assigned to the 615th Military Police Company, 709th Military Police Battalion, 18th Military Police Brigade, practices restraining a simulated subject using nonlethal force during Individual Law Enforcement Certification (ILEC) training at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026. The training reinforces proper control techniques and prepares military police to respond effectively to combative subjects. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 16:57
    Photo ID: 9566233
    VIRIN: 260227-A-PT551-4907
    Resolution: 5970x3731
    Size: 4.82 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, ILEC Training [Image 25 of 25], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Military Police Officer
    StrongerTogether
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