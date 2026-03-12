SMDC team wins Army award

The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center’s Targets Team was recognized as the Test Organization of the Year in the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive’s Excellence in Leadership Awards, presented by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology during a ceremony March 4 at the Pentagon. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 16:50
|Photo ID:
|9566219
|VIRIN:
|240923-A-AB123-1018
|Resolution:
|758x1348
|Size:
|312.39 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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