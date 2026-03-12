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    SMDC team wins Army award

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    SMDC team wins Army award

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2024

    Photo by Command Chief Master Sgt. silvia s maria 

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center’s Targets Team was recognized as the Test Organization of the Year in the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive’s Excellence in Leadership Awards, presented by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology during a ceremony March 4 at the Pentagon. (Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 16:50
    Photo ID: 9566219
    VIRIN: 240923-A-AB123-1018
    Resolution: 758x1348
    Size: 312.39 KB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, SMDC team wins Army award, by CCM silvia s maria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SMDC
    Army Space and Missile Defense Command
    SMDC Targets Team
    2025 Test Organization of the Year

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