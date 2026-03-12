SMDC team wins Army award Your browser does not support the audio element.

WASHINGTON – Always striving for excellence, one team hit the target as the Army’s top test organization.



The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center’s Targets Team was recognized as the Test Organization of the Year in the 2025 Army Acquisition Executive’s Excellence in Leadership Awards, presented by the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology during a ceremony March 4 at the Pentagon.



“The command and the Technical Center are very proud of this team,” said Daniel R. Bryant, Reagan Space and Missile Test Range director. “There are special things happening at SMDC. While every test organization I have ever been a part of has demonstrated a selfless commitment to get the job done, this group stands out. Unless you’ve been on a team working long hours with weekend travel to dusty places, you can’t appreciate their sacrifice. I admire their level of commitment to one another, it’s special.



“This Targets Team is truly exceptional,” Bryant added.



In November and December 2024, the Zombie Targets Team successfully launched two Black Dagger Ballistic Missile Targets in support of a Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, operational assessment. These launches allowed the LTAMDS radar to meet its low-rate initial production milestone, keeping the program on schedule and ensuring the system can be delivered to warfighters as planned.



Additionally, these Black Dagger targets were the most advanced and challenging that LTAMDS has ever faced, helping ensure the system delivers a battlefield advantage. The Zombie Targets Team overcame multiple mission delays caused by wind, flight safety concerns, radar issues, and freezing temperatures to successfully launch two ballistic missile targets within a span of 33 days.



Cain Crouch, chief of Targets and Test Resources, said he is extremely proud of the entire Zombie Targets Team and praised Stephanie Chrisley, Justin Novak, Josh Alcorn, Meeda Bosse, Olivia Miller, Anne Wolf, and Carol Hermann as the best teammates any leader could ask for.



“The team provides low-cost ballistic missile targets for missile defense system testing,” Crouch said. “These missile defense systems continually protect warfighters on the front line. Being able to provide affordable targets allows more testing and verification of these systems.”



Crouch said the culture of the Zombie Targets Team is the best he has ever seen, noting that it is extremely rare to find a group where so many people are outstanding teammates.



“It is a pleasure to be a part of a team where each person will do anything asked of them and remain positive at all times,” Crouch added.



During these test events, the Targets Team was led by Chrisley and Novak, who ensured teammates were in the right place at the right time. The deployment to Fort Wingate, New Mexico, included seven government employees and approximately 20 contractor employees. Throughout the missions, Chrisley and Novak continually mentored younger team members, sharing their management and technical expertise to strengthen the team.



Additionally, Bosse, a general engineer with the Targets Division, has trained at least five test directors during her time with the team. She currently oversees their performance during countdown operations, ensuring mission success and adherence to safety and technical protocols.



Under the guidance of these leaders, the team has developed several personnel capable of serving as test director, flight safety monitor, launcher operator, and launch pad chief.



“I see our team put in lots of long hours and hard work to meet customer requirements,” Bosse said. “I really appreciate getting to see them be recognized at this level. I’m very proud to be a member of this team of such hard-working individuals. Our team is incredibly hard-working and dedicated to our mission. They continually do whatever it takes to complete our mission objectives. It’s great to see a group of people that are all so dedicated to making it work.



“When we hit a roadblock, everyone works together to figure out how to fix the problem,” she added. “This is a great asset in testing and has allowed us to complete missions that otherwise could have been delayed. I’m really honored to be a part of this team, and so proud to see the hard work and dedication of our team recognized at this level.”