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    SECWAR visits Arkansas on Arsenal of Freedom Tour

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    SECWAR visits Arkansas on Arsenal of Freedom Tour

    CAMDEN, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Photo by John Oldham 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    CAMDEN, Ark. -- U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth administered the oath of enlistment Feb. 27, 2026, in Camden, Ark., to Arkansas Army and Air National Guard recruits as Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders looked on. The war secretary was in the state for his Arsenal of Freedom tour to draw attention to the country’s defense industrial base, and his strategic push to accelerate weapons production and technology for warfighters.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 12:14
    Photo ID: 9565436
    VIRIN: 260227-Z-NY349-1211
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.46 MB
    Location: CAMDEN, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SECWAR visits Arkansas on Arsenal of Freedom Tour, by John Oldham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Enlistment
    Arkansas National Guard
    SECWAR
    Arsenal of Freedom

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