SECWAR visits Arkansas on Arsenal of Freedom Tour

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CAMDEN, Ark. -- U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth administered the oath of enlistment Feb. 27, 2026, in Camden, Ark., to Arkansas Army and Air National Guard recruits as Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders looked on. The war secretary was in the state for his Arsenal of Freedom tour to draw attention to the country’s defense industrial base, and his strategic push to accelerate weapons production and technology for warfighters.