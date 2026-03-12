NMCB 133 Builds a Storage Facility

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260313-N-PI330-1001 GULFPORT, Mississippi (March 13, 2026) Seabees, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, conduct a concrete slump test at a storage facility project on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, March 13, 2026. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)