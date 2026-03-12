(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    2025 Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command Annual Awards Ceremony

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Brian Dietrick 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, makes remarks during the 2025 HQ AFMC Annual Awards Ceremony at the Hope Hotel on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 12. The ceremony recognized the outstanding contributions of Airmen whose dedication and excellence advance the AFMC mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 10:38
    Photo ID: 9565229
    VIRIN: 260312-F-VJ282-1096
    Resolution: 4936x3363
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command Annual Awards Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

