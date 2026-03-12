2025 Headquarters Air Force Materiel Command Annual Awards Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, commander, Air Force Materiel Command, makes remarks during the 2025 HQ AFMC Annual Awards Ceremony at the Hope Hotel on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, March 12. The ceremony recognized the outstanding contributions of Airmen whose dedication and excellence advance the AFMC mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick)