    OKGuard GOLD program holds flagging ceremony at SEOSU [Image 6 of 6]

    OKGuard GOLD program holds flagging ceremony at SEOSU

    DURANT, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Dr. Jeremy Blackwood, Dean of Graduate Studies at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, speaks during a flagging ceremony for the SEOSU’s GOLD program held Wednesday, March 11, 2026 in Durant, Oklahoma. The OKARNG’s GOLD program is designed to develop and prepare individuals for commissioned officer roles, equipping them with the skills needed to lead Soldiers effectively. Upon completion, candidates will attend Officer Candidate School. Once a candidate has completed the GOLD and OCS programs, they will become commissioned officers. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Haden Tolbert)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OKGuard GOLD program holds flagging ceremony at SEOSU [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    gold
    Southeastern Oklahoma State University
    OKGuard
    Guard Officer Leadership Development
    National Guard

