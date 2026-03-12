OKGuard GOLD program holds flagging ceremony at SEOSU

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dr. Jeremy Blackwood, Dean of Graduate Studies at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, speaks during a flagging ceremony for the SEOSU’s GOLD program held Wednesday, March 11, 2026 in Durant, Oklahoma. The OKARNG’s GOLD program is designed to develop and prepare individuals for commissioned officer roles, equipping them with the skills needed to lead Soldiers effectively. Upon completion, candidates will attend Officer Candidate School. Once a candidate has completed the GOLD and OCS programs, they will become commissioned officers. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Sgt. Haden Tolbert)