2026 Utah Best Warrior Competition

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. David Brewster, operations superintendent for the 169th Intelligence Squadron, 151st Wing, thanks the president of the board at the end of his appearance for the 2026 Best Warrior Competition, on Camp Williams, Utah, March 10, 2026. The Utah National Guard Best Warrior Competition is an annual event that brings together Soldiers and Airmen from the major commands to compete for the title of Soldier/Airman, Noncommissioned Officer, and Senior Noncommissioned Officer-of-the-Year. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jessica Pena)