(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade and 95th Military Police K-9 teams train for rapid deployment [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade and 95th Military Police K-9 teams train for rapid deployment

    FORT LEWIS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 95th Military Police Detachment adjust protective eyewear on a military working dog during joint air movement training with Bravo Company, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., March 11, 2026. The exercise familiarized K-9 teams with aviation procedures and equipment, improving their ability to quickly integrate with aviation assets during operational deployments. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 18:30
    Photo ID: 9564180
    VIRIN: 260311-A-PP133-2860
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 10.8 MB
    Location: FORT LEWIS, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade and 95th Military Police K-9 teams train for rapid deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade and 95th Military Police K-9 teams train for rapid deployment
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade and 95th Military Police K-9 teams train for rapid deployment
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade and 95th Military Police K-9 teams train for rapid deployment
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade and 95th Military Police K-9 teams train for rapid deployment
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade and 95th Military Police K-9 teams train for rapid deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aviation operations
    16 CAB
    military working dog (MWD)
    Readiness and Lethality
    military police
    95MP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery