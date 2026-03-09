16th Combat Aviation Brigade and 95th Military Police K-9 teams train for rapid deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 95th Military Police Detachment adjust protective eyewear on a military working dog during joint air movement training with Bravo Company, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., March 11, 2026. The exercise familiarized K-9 teams with aviation procedures and equipment, improving their ability to quickly integrate with aviation assets during operational deployments. (U.S. Army photo)