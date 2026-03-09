U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 95th Military Police Detachment adjust protective eyewear on a military working dog during joint air movement training with Bravo Company, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., March 11, 2026. The exercise familiarized K-9 teams with aviation procedures and equipment, improving their ability to quickly integrate with aviation assets during operational deployments. (U.S. Army photo)
|03.11.2026
|03.12.2026 18:30
|9564180
|260311-A-PP133-2860
|6720x4480
|10.8 MB
|FORT LEWIS, WASHINGTON, US
|4
|0
This work, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade and 95th Military Police K-9 teams train for rapid deployment [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.