325th FW PAR sweeps during Noble Panther 26-4

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Ponder, left, and Senior Airman Aaron Bowman, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, prepare to disengage simulated unexploded ordnance during exercise Noble Panther 26-4 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2026. EOD technicians simulated procedures for disarming an improvised explosive device, showcasing their ability to respond to a threat. The exercise emphasizes Agile Combat Employment concepts, ensuring Airmen can operate effectively from austere and dispersed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)