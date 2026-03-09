(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th FW PAR sweeps during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    325th FW PAR sweeps during Noble Panther 26-4

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Ponder, left, and Senior Airman Aaron Bowman, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians, prepare to disengage simulated unexploded ordnance during exercise Noble Panther 26-4 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, March 11, 2026. EOD technicians simulated procedures for disarming an improvised explosive device, showcasing their ability to respond to a threat. The exercise emphasizes Agile Combat Employment concepts, ensuring Airmen can operate effectively from austere and dispersed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zeeshan Naeem)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 16:38
    Photo ID: 9564059
    VIRIN: 260311-F-LY429-1147
    Resolution: 8091x4551
    Size: 10.46 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th FW PAR sweeps during Noble Panther 26-4 [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    325th FW PAR sweeps during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW PAR sweeps during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW PAR sweeps during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW PAR sweeps during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW PAR sweeps during Noble Panther 26-4
    325th FW PAR sweeps during Noble Panther 26-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UXO
    PAR
    Tyndall
    Noble Panther
    EOD
    Exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery