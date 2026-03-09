(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSUP WSS Civilian Earns CPI Black Belt Certification [Image 1 of 2]

    NAVSUP WSS Civilian Earns CPI Black Belt Certification

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support commander, Rear Adm. Michael York, presents a Continuous Process Improvement Black Belt certification to Jessica Roberts, March 11, 2026, in Norfolk Virginia. The CPI Black Belt certification recognizes Roberts as an expert in leading complex projects that optimize processes, enhance efficiency, and improve support to Navy's warfighters.

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 13:50
    VIRIN: 260311-D-N1901-7638
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
