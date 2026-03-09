NAVSUP WSS Civilian Earns CPI Black Belt Certification

NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support commander, Rear Adm. Michael York, presents a Continuous Process Improvement Black Belt certification to Jessica Roberts, March 11, 2026, in Norfolk Virginia. The CPI Black Belt certification recognizes Roberts as an expert in leading complex projects that optimize processes, enhance efficiency, and improve support to Navy's warfighters.
