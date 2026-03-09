(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th MP Prayer Breakfast

    18th MP Prayer Breakfast

    GERMANY

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Tanisha Karn 

    18th Military Police Brigade

    U.S. Army Maj. Kiskama Lemor, the chaplain of the 18th Military Police Brigade, delivers closing remarks and benediction of the 18th Military Police Brigade Prayer Breakfast at Rose Chapel, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 12, 2026. The event provides Soldiers an opportunity to reflect, strengthen spiritual resilience, and build unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MP Prayer Breakfast [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    EverVigilant
    Command And Unit Chaplain
    SwordOfFreedom
    Chaplain

