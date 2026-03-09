U.S. Army Maj. Kiskama Lemor, the chaplain of the 18th Military Police Brigade, delivers closing remarks and benediction of the 18th Military Police Brigade Prayer Breakfast at Rose Chapel, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 12, 2026. The event provides Soldiers an opportunity to reflect, strengthen spiritual resilience, and build unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 11:52
|Photo ID:
|9563041
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-PT551-2720
|Resolution:
|5642x4514
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th MP Prayer Breakfast [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Tanisha Karn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.