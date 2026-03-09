18th MP Prayer Breakfast

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Kiskama Lemor, the chaplain of the 18th Military Police Brigade, delivers closing remarks and benediction of the 18th Military Police Brigade Prayer Breakfast at Rose Chapel, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Germany, March 12, 2026. The event provides Soldiers an opportunity to reflect, strengthen spiritual resilience, and build unit cohesion. (U.S. Army video by SFC Tanisha Karn)