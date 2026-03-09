(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Naval Station Rota Firefighters Pose for a Photo

    Naval Station Rota Firefighters Pose for a Photo

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 26, 2026) Aviation Boatswain Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Kiara Robin poses for a photo after being chosen as Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Military Firefighter of the Year onboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Feb. 26, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Drace Wilson)

    Rota
    Fire and Emergency Services
    NAVSTA
    Award
    Firefighter

