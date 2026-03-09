Date Taken: 03.12.2026 Date Posted: 03.11.2026 21:14 Photo ID: 9562126 VIRIN: 260311-N-IQ389-1256 Resolution: 3988x2664 Size: 2.23 MB Location: EARLVILLE, NEW YORK, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Musician 1st Class Alissa Suver performs with the US Navy Band Sea Chanters at the Earlville Opera House [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.