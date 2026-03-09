(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CGC Forward interdicts suspected drug smugglers in Eastern Pacific Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CGC Forward interdicts suspected drug smugglers in Eastern Pacific Sea

    UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trinity Whalen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Southwest

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Forward’s Over-the-Horizon cutter boat makes approaches a Self-Propelled Semi-Submersible in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, February 24, 2026. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 20:48
    Photo ID: 9562047
    VIRIN: 260225-G-KC247-2259
    Resolution: 2047x1051
    Size: 492.46 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    GALLERY

    CGC Forward interdicts suspected drug smugglers in Eastern Pacific Sea
    CGC Forward interdicts suspected drug smugglers in Eastern Pacific Sea
    CGC Forward interdicts suspected drug smugglers in Eastern Pacific Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery