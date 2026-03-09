Brigadier General Keeney visits Holloman Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alejandra Cantera, 314th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation resource manager, gets coined by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, Director, Concepts and Strategy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Air Force Futures, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 6, 2026. Senior Airman Cantera was coined for creating a program that tracks flying and grounding items for pilots across the Fighter Group. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)