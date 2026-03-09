(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brigadier General Keeney visits Holloman Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7]

    
    
    
    
    
    
    Brigadier General Keeney visits Holloman Air Force Base

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alejandra Cantera, 314th Fighter Squadron squadron aviation resource manager, gets coined by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, Director, Concepts and Strategy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Air Force Futures, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, March 6, 2026. Senior Airman Cantera was coined for creating a program that tracks flying and grounding items for pilots across the Fighter Group. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 16:14
    Photo ID: 9561600
    VIRIN: 260306-F-TL923-1135
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Keeney visits Holloman Air Force Base [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

