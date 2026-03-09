(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SkillBridge Soldier brings logistics experience to Army cannon factory

    SkillBridge Soldier brings logistics experience to Army cannon factory

    WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Matthew Day 

    Watervliet Arsenal

    Sgt. 1st Class Kavan Norris, Watervliet Arsenal’s first SkillBridge intern, is currently serving as an inventory management specialist at the Army cannon and mortar manufacturing facility. Norris recently accepted a tentative job offer to join the arsenal’s Army Civilian workforce following his retirement from active duty.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026
    VIRIN: 260129-A-TC330-1332
    Location: WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, US
    SkillBridge Soldier brings logistics experience to Army cannon factory

    TAGS

    SkillBridge program
    Skillbridge Intern
    Kavan Norris

