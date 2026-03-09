SkillBridge Soldier brings logistics experience to Army cannon factory

Photo By Matthew Day | Sgt. 1st Class Kavan Norris, Watervliet Arsenal’s first SkillBridge intern, is currently serving as an inventory management specialist at the Army cannon and mortar manufacturing facility. Norris recently accepted a tentative job offer to join the arsenal’s Army Civilian workforce following his retirement from active duty. see less | View Image Page

WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, Mar. 11, 2026 – Sgt. 1st Class Kavan Norris, Watervliet Arsenal’s first SkillBridge intern, is leveraging lessons learned from his 24-year Army career to strengthen the arsenal’s logistics operations.

As he planned for retirement, Norris decided on one goal: continue serving the Army as an Army civilian. Watervliet Arsenal rose to the top of his list after he watched a press briefing by the president and secretary of war on modernizing the organic industrial base.

After the briefing, Norris searched online for more information and found news coverage and past press releases about Watervliet’s production and mission. As a former artilleryman, the mission sealed his decision.

“After learning about what Watervliet Arsenal produces, I wanted to come here because of my connection to artillery,” Norris said. “I’m interested in being part of the next generation of artillery. I want the Soldiers I trained and worked with to have the best artillery possible.”

That desire to be a part of artillery production is what drives Norris’ passion for the work he has been doing since coming to Watervliet last December. Hired as a stock control officer, Norris has been meticulously reviewing inventory records to identify discrepancies, investigating their root causes, and implementing corrective actions to ensure the arsenal maintains an accurate record of materials in inventory which is critical to the arsenal’s ability to produce and deliver components on time.

While that may seem like a daunting task, Norris credits the professionalism and expertise of the arsenal inventory team in being able to effectively carry out his work.

“The level of knowledge of the inventory team here is amazing; we have some very smart people who are passionate and dedicated to do their jobs to the best of their abilities,” Norris said. “The team here makes me hope that I will continue my career here someday.”

Norris has applied his Army experience to improve inventory processes and accuracy. He has helped the team draft updated standard operating procedures aligned with Army best practices. He has also supported modernization efforts by helping remove outdated equipment.

Norris noted that being a SkillBridge intern has given him a unique opportunity to develop the experience and skills needed to bridge the gap between military and civilian careers. He added, to make the best of that opportunity, the intern needs to be motivated and driven with an intention to learn.

“You have to come with the desire to do your job,” Norris said. “Be hungry to learn and do your job as best as you can.”

Norris, who is from Jamaica, joined the Army as an artilleryman in 2002 after the Sept. 11 attacks while living in New York City. In 2010, he reclassified as a unit supply specialist and served in multiple logistics roles, including unit property book officer during combat deployments during the Global War on Terrorism. Before arriving at Watervliet, he served as the senior supply sergeant at the Army’s Presidio of Monterey, California. After the internship, Norris will return to Monterey until he retires in June.

While the SkillBridge program doesn’t guarantee a future Army Civilian position at Watervliet, Norris recently accepted a tentative offer as an inventory management specialist at the arsenal. He will begin his civilian career at Watervliet Arsenal after he retires from active duty.

Watervliet Arsenal began participating in the Department of War SkillBridge program in April 2025. When transitioning service members apply to the program, arsenal leaders tailor a personalized internship that is based on the service member’s experience, career goals and the needs of current or future career opportunities at Watervliet. Internship opportunities at Watervliet currently exist in various career fields including manufacturing, engineering, finance, information technology, emergency services, public works, quality assurance and control, data analytics and logistics. Internships are available for transitioning service members from all branches and all ranks for up to 180-days during their final 180-days on active duty.

For more information on the SkillBridge program, visit: https://skillbridge.osd.mil/

Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers and mortar systems.