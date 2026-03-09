(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on March 11th

    Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on March 11th

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ian Hawkes 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Lawrence Smith, left, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, presents Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award to Staff Sgt. Aramis Quinones-Tirado, right, 2nd Space Launch Squadron mission assurance technician, during a weekly installation leadership meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 11, 2026. Each week, the Hawk of the Week award is granted to an outstanding Guardian, Airman, or government civilian, highlighting their unique personality, workplace achievements, and contributions made to Vandenberg's space and test launch missions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on March 11th, by A1C Ian Hawkes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vandenberg
    space force
    air force
    award
    support
    Hawk of the Week

