Vandenberg's Hawk of the Week Award on March 11th

U.S. Air Force Col. Lawrence Smith, left, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, presents Vandenberg’s Hawk of the Week Award to Staff Sgt. Aramis Quinones-Tirado, right, 2nd Space Launch Squadron mission assurance technician, during a weekly installation leadership meeting at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., March 11, 2026. Each week, the Hawk of the Week award is granted to an outstanding Guardian, Airman, or government civilian, highlighting their unique personality, workplace achievements, and contributions made to Vandenberg’s space and test launch missions. (U.S. Space Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)