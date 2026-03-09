NCBC Gulfport Colmer Dining Facility Showcases Tasting Menu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GULFPORT, MS. (March 5, 2026) Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport Commanding Officer, Capt. Ana Franco speaks with Ambassador Meat Distributors Director, Military Division Gary Shives during a taste testing at the NCBC Gulfport Colmer Dining Facility, March 5. The panel gave Sailors a chance to sample menu items and give real-time feedback on new recipes using surveys and comment cards. Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)