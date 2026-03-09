(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dynamic Victory 26-1 live fire in GTA [Image 5 of 5]

    Dynamic Victory 26-1 live fire in GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    An officer cadet from the United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) pulls security during the academy’s exercise Dynamic Victory in the 7th Army Training Command’s (7th ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2026. This exercise is the final pre-deployment training event before RMAS conducts field training in 7th ATC’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 10:36
    This work, Dynamic Victory 26-1 live fire in GTA [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Collin Mackall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RMAS
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    TrainToWin
    DynamicVictory

