Dynamic Victory 26-1 live fire in GTA

An officer cadet from the United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) pulls security during the academy’s exercise Dynamic Victory in the 7th Army Training Command’s (7th ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 11, 2026. This exercise is the final pre-deployment training event before RMAS conducts field training in 7th ATC’s Joint Multinational Readiness Center in the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Collin Mackall)