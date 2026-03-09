(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musician 1st Class David Agee of the US Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Schalmont High School [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Musician 1st Class David Agee of the US Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Schalmont High School

    SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo 

    U.S. Navy Band

    (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo / Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 10:28
    Photo ID: 9560724
    VIRIN: 260309-N-IQ389-1126
    Resolution: 3855x2575
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 1st Class David Agee of the US Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Schalmont High School [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musician 1st Class David Agee of the US Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Schalmont High School
    The US Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Schalmont High School
    Musician 1st Class Alissa Suver of the US Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Schalmont High School
    The US Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at Schalmont High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery