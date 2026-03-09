2CAB Soldiers Conduct VALEx to Support Apache Precision Fires During Talon Reach

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment and the 602d Aviation Support Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct munitions staging and sustainment preparations during a validation exercise (VALEx) as part of Talon Reach in support of Freedom Shield at an undisclosed location, March 10, 2026. Over the past 72 hours, the brigade set the theater by establishing distributed sustainment across the peninsula, activating Forward Arming and Refueling Points (FARPs) and positioning combat aviation munitions to support Apache precision fires missions. These efforts enable 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade to rapidly position combat power and execute an air movement of more than 1,100 miles while maintaining aviation forces ready to fight across the Korean Peninsula.



Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kalisber Ortega)