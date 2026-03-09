(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    State Best Warrior Competition (2026) [Image 5 of 21]

    State Best Warrior Competition (2026)

    ANNISTON, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Norred 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia Defence Force Cpl. Valiko Lobzhandidze representing the 3rd Infantry Brigade, Georgian Land Forces, Georgian Defence Forces gets cleared from the pistol range during the Pistol Qualification event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama, Mar. 10, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Norred)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 22:02
    Photo ID: 9560178
    VIRIN: 260310-Z-RQ696-4151
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, State Best Warrior Competition (2026) [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Alexander Norred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pistol qualification
    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    GABWC2026

