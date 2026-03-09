Georgia Defence Force Cpl. Valiko Lobzhandidze representing the 3rd Infantry Brigade, Georgian Land Forces, Georgian Defence Forces gets cleared from the pistol range during the Pistol Qualification event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama, Mar. 10, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Norred)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 22:02
|Photo ID:
|9560178
|VIRIN:
|260310-Z-RQ696-4151
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.1 MB
|Location:
|ANNISTON, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Best Warrior Competition (2026) [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Alexander Norred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.