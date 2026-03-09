State Best Warrior Competition (2026)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Georgia Defence Force Cpl. Valiko Lobzhandidze representing the 3rd Infantry Brigade, Georgian Land Forces, Georgian Defence Forces gets cleared from the pistol range during the Pistol Qualification event of the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition at the Clarke Range Complex, Anniston, Alabama, Mar. 10, 2026. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Norred)