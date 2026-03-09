The 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships, Match 221

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers compete in the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championship at Fort Benning, Georgia, March 10, 2026. The annual, live-fire training event, which is hosted by the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, tests soldiers marksmanship skills in 13 separate rifle, pistol and multigun matches, that includes firing more than 500 rounds. The competition, which is often referred to as ‘All Army’, is open to active-duty, Reserve, National Guard and the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) cadets. The goal is to raise the standards of marksmanship and increase lethality across the entire force. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Deonte Rowell)