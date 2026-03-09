U.S. Army Shows Support on Military Appreciation Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The U.S. Army 1st Calvary Division, Horse Calvary Detachment, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, ride their horses through the arena before the start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo during Military Appreciation Day in Houston TX, March 4, 2026. Participation in Central Texas community events helps to build lasting partnerships between the Army and local communities and organizations across Texas.
