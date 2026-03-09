(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Shows Support on Military Appreciation Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S. Army Shows Support on Military Appreciation Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Belle Mcpherren 

    13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command (13th ESC)

    The U.S. Army 1st Calvary Division, Horse Calvary Detachment, 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command, III Armored Corps, ride their horses through the arena before the start of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo during Military Appreciation Day in Houston TX, March 4, 2026. Participation in Central Texas community events helps to build lasting partnerships between the Army and local communities and organizations across Texas.

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 16:48
    Photo ID: 9559808
    VIRIN: 260305-A-XM626-5909
    Resolution: 4803x3202
    Size: 5.36 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Shows Support on Military Appreciation Day at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Belle Mcpherren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
    Community Relations
    Houston
    Partner & Allies

