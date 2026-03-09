(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Leavenworth Department of the Army Security Guards stand ready [Image 2 of 2]

    Fort Leavenworth Department of the Army Security Guards stand ready

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Sean Bergosh 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Fort Leavenworth Department of the Army Security Guard Jessica Blessing scans an ID card during a routine vehicle screening at Grant Gate March 3, 2026. USAG Fort Leavenworth ensures community safety through vigilant and comprehensive security efforts.

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 15:33
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leavenworth Department of the Army Security Guards stand ready [Image 2 of 2], by Sean Bergosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Leavenworth Department of the Army Security Guards stand ready
    Fort Leavenworth Department of the Army Security Guards stand ready

