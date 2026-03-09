(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A transformative tenure: Brig. Gen. Barnett wishes Cadet Command farewell [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A transformative tenure: Brig. Gen. Barnett wishes Cadet Command farewell

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Photo by Sarah Windmueller 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    JROTC Cadets pose for a photograph at the Final Ceremony at the JROTC National Raider Challenge 2024, Fort Knox, Ky., Oct. 27, 2024. This is the second time the event has been held at Ft. Knox. The competition, hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command runs from October 24th through 27th and brought in nearly 300 teams built from around 3,900 Cadets from 220+ schools across the nation and from as far away as Guam. Elite Junior ROTC Students competed to be among the best in the nation. ROTC is one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth in the world, helping them maximize their potential in pursuing their goals. JROTC students learn life-long habits and skills they are able to apply toward success throughout their lives. | Photo by 2nd Lt. Kyle Merritt, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 15:24
    Photo ID: 9559585
    VIRIN: 241027-A-PG511-1949
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A transformative tenure: Brig. Gen. Barnett wishes Cadet Command farewell [Image 7 of 7], by Sarah Windmueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A transformative tenure: Brig. Gen. Barnett wishes Cadet Command farewell
    A transformative tenure: Brig. Gen. Barnett wishes Cadet Command farewell
    A transformative tenure: Brig. Gen. Barnett wishes Cadet Command farewell
    A transformative tenure: Brig. Gen. Barnett wishes Cadet Command farewell
    A transformative tenure: Brig. Gen. Barnett wishes Cadet Command farewell
    A transformative tenure: Brig. Gen. Barnett wishes Cadet Command farewell
    A transformative tenure: Brig. Gen. Barnett wishes Cadet Command farewell

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A transformative tenure: Brig. Gen. Barnett wishes Cadet Command farewell

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army JROTC
    Be All You Can Be
    Raider Challenge 2024
    JROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery