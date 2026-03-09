The next step is to paint the 3D printed manufacture replacement tail fin.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2026 14:05
|Photo ID:
|9559238
|VIRIN:
|251220-A-EP447-1010
|Resolution:
|2500x2069
|Size:
|984.9 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Composite Manufacturing of UH-60 Tail Fins at Corpus Christi Army Depot [Image 4 of 4], by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Composite Manufacturing of UH-60 Tail Fins at Corpus Christi Army Depot
No keywords found.