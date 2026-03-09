(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Composite Manufacturing of UH-60 Tail Fins at Corpus Christi Army Depot [Image 4 of 4]

    Composite Manufacturing of UH-60 Tail Fins at Corpus Christi Army Depot

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    The next step is to paint the 3D printed manufacture replacement tail fin.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 14:05
    This work, Composite Manufacturing of UH-60 Tail Fins at Corpus Christi Army Depot [Image 4 of 4], by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke

    Composite Manufacturing of UH-60 Tail Fins at Corpus Christi Army Depot

