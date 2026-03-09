CORE26 | U.S. Marines Utilize Mortuary Affairs Systems in Arctic Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Mobile Integrated Remains Collection System is activated during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 9, 2026. The MIRCS is a deployable, refrigerated mortuary system designed to receive, process, and store human remains in military and disaster operations. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)