    CORE26 | U.S. Marines Utilize Mortuary Affairs Systems in Arctic Exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    CORE26 | U.S. Marines Utilize Mortuary Affairs Systems in Arctic Exercise

    NORWAY

    03.08.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman 

    Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | Futures Directorate

    A Mobile Integrated Remains Collection System is activated during exercise Cold Response 26 in Setermoen, Norway, March 9, 2026. The MIRCS is a deployable, refrigerated mortuary system designed to receive, process, and store human remains in military and disaster operations. A key component of NATO's enhanced vigilance activity Arctic Sentry, exercise Cold Response 26 is a Norwegian-led winter military exercise designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure U.S. readiness to rapidly deploy and seamlessly operate alongside NATO Allies in challenging arctic conditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michael Bartman)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CORE26 | U.S. Marines Utilize Mortuary Affairs Systems in Arctic Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Michael Bartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

