    JIATF-401 and FAA conduct high-energy laser test at White Sands Missile Range

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    316th Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Aguilar, members of Joint Interagency Task Force 401 and the Federal Aviation Administration, and key leaders from White Sands Missile Range, N.M., support a high-energy laser test using the AMP-HEL system March 7, 2026. The JIATF-401 and FAA coordinated the test to confirm key safety measures and capabilities for countering unmanned aerial systems.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 09:40
    Photo ID: 9558526
    VIRIN: 260307-F-F3202-5691
    Resolution: 3984x2656
    Size: 2.62 MB
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JIATF-401 and FAA conduct high-energy laser test at White Sands Missile Range, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Drone
    White Sands Missile Range
    Drone Dominance
    JIATF 401
    AMP-HEL

