JIATF-401 and FAA conduct high-energy laser test at White Sands Missile Range

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Aguilar, members of Joint Interagency Task Force 401 and the Federal Aviation Administration, and key leaders from White Sands Missile Range, N.M., support a high-energy laser test using the AMP-HEL system March 7, 2026. The JIATF-401 and FAA coordinated the test to confirm key safety measures and capabilities for countering unmanned aerial systems.
|03.07.2026
|03.10.2026 09:40
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
