3-2 GSAB Conducts Joint Sling Load Training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, and U.S. Marines conduct sling load operations in preparation for Talon Reach and Freedom Shield at an undisclosed location, Feb. 27, 2026. The joint training enhanced interoperability and combined capabilities by rehearsing the safe rigging, hookup, and aerial transport of external loads in support of expeditionary and aviation operations.



Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)