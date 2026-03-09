Unifying the Info Space in the Pacific: 1st TIAD Introduces itself to Oceania

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Papua New Guinea Defense Force Capt. Edward Pa'ak (left), the aide-de-camp to the PNGDF commander, poses for a photo with U.S. Army Maj. Tyler Claus (right), an information operations officer assigned to 1st Theater Information Advantage Detachment February 6, 2026, at Murray Barracks, Port Moresby Papua New Guinea. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Luis Silva)