(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Unifying the Info Space in the Pacific: 1st TIAD Introduces itself to Oceania

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Unifying the Info Space in the Pacific: 1st TIAD Introduces itself to Oceania

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    02.06.2026

    Photo by Capt. Avery Smith 

    1st Theater Information Advantage Detachment

    Papua New Guinea Defense Force Capt. Edward Pa'ak (left), the aide-de-camp to the PNGDF commander, poses for a photo with U.S. Army Maj. Tyler Claus (right), an information operations officer assigned to 1st Theater Information Advantage Detachment February 6, 2026, at Murray Barracks, Port Moresby Papua New Guinea. (U.S Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Luis Silva)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.10.2026 00:17
    Photo ID: 9558062
    VIRIN: 260206-A-BC259-8466
    Resolution: 1067x2086
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: PG
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unifying the Info Space in the Pacific: 1st TIAD Introduces itself to Oceania, by CPT Avery Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery