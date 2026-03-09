(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington honored in dignified transfer March 9

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington honored in dignified transfer March 9

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Jason Minto  

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington of Glendale, Ky., March 9, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Pennington was assigned to 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, Fort Carson, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.09.2026 21:51
    Photo ID: 9558012
    VIRIN: 260309-F-UK538-2020
    Resolution: 5905x3937
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington honored in dignified transfer March 9, by Jason Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dignified transfer
    AFMAO
    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations
    AFMAO; dignified transfer
    AFMAO dignified transfer photo
    AFMAO featured photo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery