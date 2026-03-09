Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington honored in dignified transfer March 9

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington of Glendale, Ky., March 9, 2026, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Pennington was assigned to 1st Space Battalion, 1st Space Brigade, Fort Carson, Colo. (U.S. Air Force photo/Jason Minto)