(U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Matthew Gagliardo / Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2026 17:33
|Photo ID:
|9557754
|VIRIN:
|260308-N-IQ389-1744
|Resolution:
|3642x2433
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|BRATTLEBORO, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 1st Class Nate Buttram of the US Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at the Latchis Theater in Brattleboro, TN [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.