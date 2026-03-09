(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RINGGOLD, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia Department of Defense personnel and Country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers enter a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during the 2026 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition Mar. 9, 2026 at the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. The competition demonstrates the readiness and lethality of the Georgia DoD and country of Georgia Defence Force soldiers by testing the competitors with physical fitness assessments, written exams, and other warrior tasks and battle drills. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Entering [Image 3 of 3], by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

